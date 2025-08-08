Aadhaar's face authentication tech sees record usage in July 2025
Aadhaar's face authentication tech just had its busiest month ever—19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, up from 5.77 crore last year.
This AI-powered system helps people verify their identity securely on both Android and iOS, and it's now a go-to tool for everything from banking to government services.
Peak usage on July 1
On July 1 alone, over 1.22 crore face authentications happened in a single day!
More than 150 organizations use it—including social programs helping lakhs get benefits, medical colleges tracking attendance, and major recruitment boards checking candidates.
Overall Aadhaar authentication numbers
Aadhaar authentication overall hit 221 crore transactions this July—a steady rise of nearly 4% from last year—and e-KYC checks reached almost 40 crore.
It shows how digital ID is quietly becoming part of everyday life in India, making things smoother for millions.