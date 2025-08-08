Aadhaar's face authentication tech sees record usage in July 2025 India Aug 08, 2025

Aadhaar's face authentication tech just had its busiest month ever—19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, up from 5.77 crore last year.

This AI-powered system helps people verify their identity securely on both Android and iOS, and it's now a go-to tool for everything from banking to government services.