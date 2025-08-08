Air India takes major steps after deadly crash

India's aviation authority (DGCA) checked all similar Air India planes and didn't find any new problems. The airline also reviewed key parts like fuel switches. In June, Air India hit "pause" on some flights so crews could run extra safety checks and speed up reliability upgrades.

Safety protocols and real-time monitoring

International flights are coming back in phases starting August 1, with everything expected to be fully up and running by October.

Air India says they're doubling down on strict safety protocols, real-time flight monitoring, and working closely with regulators—because keeping passengers safe is their top priority.