Over 2L Indians renounced citizenship in 2024: MoS Kirti Vardhan
Over 2,06,000 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2024—a number that's stayed above two lakh every year since 2022.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared these stats on August 8, highlighting how more Indians are choosing to settle abroad.
Government's plans to engage with Indian diaspora
The government says it's actively engaging with the huge Indian diaspora—over 3.43 crore people worldwide—including both NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin.
Singh called this global community a "strategic asset," emphasizing plans to connect and collaborate more so India can tap into their knowledge and boost its presence internationally.