Bengaluru: Uncle kills nephew over money for online gaming
In Bengaluru's Kumbarahalli area, a 15-year-old named Amogh was allegedly murdered by his uncle, Nagaprasad, on August 4.
The incident reportedly happened after repeated arguments and demands for money to support Amogh's online gaming habit.
After the crime, Nagaprasad fled but turned himself in to police three days later.
Nagaprasad in judicial custody; case under investigation
Nagaprasad, who lived with Amogh, admitted to the murder and is now in judicial custody. He told police that he lost control during one of Amogh's tantrums.
Investigators have recovered Amogh's body and the kitchen knife used in the attack.
The case is still under investigation as police look into what led up to this tragic event.