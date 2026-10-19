BJP municipal councilor's family allegedly harassed twice near Ahmedabad garba
India
A BJP municipal councilor and her family allegedly faced harassment twice while heading to a Garba event in Ahmedabad.
Their car was first blocked near Fatehwadi Canal after a road space argument, where the accused reportedly hurled abuses.
Even after moving on, the same group confronted them again near Sarkhej, this time trying to grab the councilor's hand through the car window and damaging a side mirror.
Three arrested for molestation and assault
The family called emergency helpline 112, and police responded quickly. All three accused were arrested soon after for molestation and assault.
Police confirmed both the attempted assault and damage to the vehicle, with legal proceedings now underway.