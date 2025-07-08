BJP team urges central probe into Kolkata gang-rape
A 24-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped inside her college's guard room in Kolkata by an alumnus, two senior students, and a security guard who reportedly ignored the crime.
Medical reports confirmed signs of assault, and CCTV footage showed the victim being forced into the room.
All four accused are now in judicial custody. The incident has sparked outrage, with police suspecting it was triggered by the victim rejecting a marriage proposal from one of the accused.
BJP alleges police tampered with victim's complaint
The BJP alleges that Kolkata Police tampered with the victim's complaint by replacing names with just initials and says police responses have been evasive.
Party leaders are demanding a central or independent probe to ensure justice, holding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for what they call a failed investigation.
BJP leaders have criticized Banerjee's silence on the case.