Shah announces UCC rollout across NDA-ruled states before 2029 elections
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all 21 states under its rule before the next parliamentary elections in 2029. Shah made the announcement while detailing "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan," a month-long nationwide outreach campaign to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in power.
Progress update
Four states have passed UCC legislation
So far, four BJP-ruled states have passed UCC legislation. Uttarakhand was the first to do so in February 2024, with implementation starting January 2025.
Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are still awaiting presidential assent for their UCC laws.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have set up committees to draft similar legislation.
Future plans
Shah discusses National Register of Citizens plans
Shah reiterated the importance of UCC, calling it one of BJP's core goals along with Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.
He also spoke about ongoing discussions with allies on implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India.
"We will identify and flush out every single illegal infiltrator from India," he said while discussing NRC plans.
Policy impact
BJP ended Naxalism, integrated Kashmir, says Shah
Shah also claimed that Article 370 was abrogated without a "single drop of blood" being shed or a bullet being fired, fully integrating Kashmir into India.
He said BJP ended 5 decades of Naxalism and more than 14 peace agreements in the North-East region.
"More than 9,000 people have surrendered, and today we have taken the North-East on the path of development by signing more than 14 peace agreements in the region," he said.
Cultural initiative
Shah decolonises India's history and knowledge systems
Earlier, Shah visited the Asiatic Society of Mumbai and inaugurated an exhibition of its heritage collection.
He spoke about decolonizing India's history and knowledge systems, clarifying that it doesn't mean erasing history but making it complete and authentic from an Indian perspective.
Later, he attended a felicitation program at the Bharat Diamond Bourse.