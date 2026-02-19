Bomb threat at Dehradun court; similar threats to other courts
India
The Dehradun District Court was quickly cleared out after an email claimed bombs were planted in the Bar Association area.
Police and bomb squads searched every corner—from the basement to the washrooms—but found nothing dangerous.
Thankfully, it turned out to be a false alarm.
Threats sent using VPNs
This wasn't a one-off: similar threatening emails have hit several Uttarakhand courts over the past three days, including Nainital and Haridwar.
One email in Haridwar claimed "12 RDX."
Investigators say these messages were sent using VPNs to hide the sender's identity, and cyber teams are now working to track them down.
Security is tighter than ever at all affected courts.