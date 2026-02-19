Bomb threat at Dehradun court; similar threats to other courts

Threats sent using VPNs

This wasn't a one-off: similar threatening emails have hit several Uttarakhand courts over the past three days, including Nainital and Haridwar.

One email in Haridwar claimed "12 RDX."

Investigators say these messages were sent using VPNs to hide the sender's identity, and cyber teams are now working to track them down.

Security is tighter than ever at all affected courts.