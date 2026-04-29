Bombay HC pauses ₹20 cr defamation suit until 2046
India
In a pretty unusual move, the Bombay High Court has decided to pause ₹20 crore defamation case until 2046.
The case started when an elderly woman and her daughter sued their South Mumbai housing society's committee after being called "defaulter" in meeting notes.
Since settlement talks failed, Justice Jitendra Jain suggested not reopening the matter for two decades.
Housing committee apology rejected, court warns
Even though the committee members offered an unconditional apology, the woman wasn't ready to let things go.
The court pointed out that this personal feud (especially at their age) is clogging up the system and taking attention away from more urgent cases.
So, unless something changes, this one's on ice until 2046.