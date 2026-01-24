Braj Rangotsav 2026: Holi vibes take over Braj for a whole month

What's happening and when?

From now till Holi on March 4, there's something colorful almost every week.

Look out for Laddu Holi at Barsana on February 24, the famous Lathmar Holi (where women playfully chase men with sticks) in Barsana and Nandgaon on February 25-26,

Phoolon ki Holi (think flowers instead of colors) and Rangbhari Ekadashi at Banke Bihari temple on February 27,

plus wild traditions like priest fire-walking during Holika Dahan on March 3 and Huranga at Dauji Temple Baldev on March 5.