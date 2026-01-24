Braj Rangotsav 2026: Holi vibes take over Braj for a whole month
Braj Rangotsav 2026 just kicked off on January 23, right with Basant Panchami, turning the entire Braj region into a 40-day Holi party.
Temples like Shri Banke Bihari in Vrindavan and Dwarkadhish in Mathura are at the heart of the action, with Shri Banke Bihari beginning the festivities with gulal tilak rituals and mustard flower garlands.
What's happening and when?
From now till Holi on March 4, there's something colorful almost every week.
Look out for Laddu Holi at Barsana on February 24, the famous Lathmar Holi (where women playfully chase men with sticks) in Barsana and Nandgaon on February 25-26,
Phoolon ki Holi (think flowers instead of colors) and Rangbhari Ekadashi at Banke Bihari temple on February 27,
plus wild traditions like priest fire-walking during Holika Dahan on March 3 and Huranga at Dauji Temple Baldev on March 5.
Why does it matter?
Braj Rangotsav isn't just about colors—it's a unique countdown to Dhulhandi (March 4), blending tradition, fun, and some serious community spirit.
As Suraj Patel of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad noted, lakhs of devotees from India and abroad are expected.
If you want to see culture come alive—and maybe even join in—this is one festival that totally delivers.