'Breaking Bad' scenario unfolds in Rajasthan: Teachers arrested for drug production
In Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, two science teachers—a 35-year-old from a private school and a 25-year-old from a government school—were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly running a hidden lab to make mephedrone (MD).
They were caught in their rented apartment with 780gm of MD, chemicals, and lab gear.
Rented flat 2 months ago
The teachers had rented the flat just two months ago for ₹10,000 per month and sourced chemicals like acetone and methylamine from Delhi.
During questioning, they admitted they started making MD to clear debts and sold it through an unknown middleman.
The NCB is now investigating how far this illegal operation goes.