India strives to prevent execution of nurse in Yemen India Jul 09, 2025

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala, has been sentenced to death in Yemen for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

She allegedly gave him a sedative to get back her passport he'd withheld, but the overdose killed him.

Afterwards, Priya and a colleague dismembered his body and disposed of it in a water tank.