India strives to prevent execution of nurse in Yemen
Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala, has been sentenced to death in Yemen for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.
She allegedly gave him a sedative to get back her passport he'd withheld, but the overdose killed him.
Afterwards, Priya and a colleague dismembered his body and disposed of it in a water tank.
Priya's family, India government are working hard to save her
Priya's death sentence was upheld by Yemen's top court in late 2023, with execution scheduled for July 16 in Houthi-controlled Sanaa.
The Indian government is working hard to save her—offering "diyat" (blood money) to Mahdi's family and staying in touch with local authorities—but so far there's been no breakthrough.
With time running out and diplomatic challenges mounting, officials remain committed to supporting Priya and her family.