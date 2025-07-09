Next Article
Fresh petrol, diesel prices revealed for July 9
No surprises at the pump—petrol and diesel prices haven't budged this Monday. Rates here are holding firm.
Oil companies are still checking prices daily based on world crude and the rupee-dollar exchange, but for now, things are calm.
How much does petrol and diesel cost today?
Petrol is ₹94.30 per liter in Chandigarh and ₹107.46 in Hyderabad.
Diesel ranges from ₹82.45 in Chandigarh to ₹95.70 in Hyderabad, with Mumbai's diesel steady at ₹92.15 per liter lately.
Why fuel prices are stable
Fuel prices have barely moved since May 2022 after tax cuts kicked in.
Plus, monsoon season usually means less demand for fuel, which is helping keep costs steady—good news if you're watching your budget this month!