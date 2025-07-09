Next Article
Kolkata weather woes: Rain causes waterlogging, traffic disruptions
Kolkata woke up to flooded streets after a night of intense rain, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for July 9 and 10.
Thunderstorms and winds up to 40km/h are expected, and areas like Shyambazar, Ballygunge, Salt Lake, and Howrah are especially affected.
Many roads are knee-deep in water
Many roads are knee-deep in water—cars are stuck, commutes have doubled or even tripled in time, and public transport is struggling.
The city is trying to clear the water using pumps and trucks but progress is slow thanks to nonstop rain.
With more downpours likely this week, officials are asking people to avoid low-lying spots and plan for delays.