Free public bus travel for Delhi's women and transgender residents
Delhi is swapping out its old "pink ticket" scheme for new "Saheli Cards," which will let women and transgender residents ride city busses for free.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the update means only people who actually live in Delhi can get these benefits—unlike before, when anyone could use them.
How the new scheme works
Launching by August 15, Saheli Cards will be available at Metro stations.
Women and transgender folks aged 12+ can apply, with some cards needing KYC verification.
The cards work on regular busses but not the Metro (that still costs extra).
The goal: make sure local residents get the support and prevent misuse of free rides.