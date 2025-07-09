Air safety watchdog addresses India's aviation safety concerns
The tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in June 2025 has put a spotlight on flight safety in India.
The Dreamliner went down just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leaving only one survivor and causing casualties both on board and on the ground.
This incident has raised tough questions about how safe it really is to fly in the country.
What does India's aviation regulator say?
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, says our accident rate is still lower than the global average.
After the crash, they are keeping a closer eye on airlines.
Recent audits found maintenance issues at some carriers like SpiceJet and Air India Express, which led to stricter rules and changes in management.
Crash highlights challenges in keeping up with safety standards
India's air travel scene is booming—it's already the third biggest market worldwide. But with more planes in the sky, there's pressure to keep up with safety standards.
This crash has brought up real concerns about maintenance quality, pilot training, and whether regulations are strong enough as things get busier.
For anyone who flies or dreams of traveling more, these challenges hit close to home.