Air safety watchdog addresses India's aviation safety concerns

India's aviation regulator, DGCA, says our accident rate is still lower than the global average. After the crash, they are keeping a closer eye on airlines. Recent audits found maintenance issues at some carriers like SpiceJet and Air India Express, which led to stricter rules and changes in management.

Crash highlights challenges in keeping up with safety standards

India's air travel scene is booming—it's already the third biggest market worldwide. But with more planes in the sky, there's pressure to keep up with safety standards.

This crash has brought up real concerns about maintenance quality, pilot training, and whether regulations are strong enough as things get busier.

For anyone who flies or dreams of traveling more, these challenges hit close to home.