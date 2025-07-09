Next Article
PM Modi honored with Brazil's top civilian award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just received Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presented it during Modi's visit to Brasilia, right after the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
Modi's Brazil visit focuses on boosting ties
Modi's arrival was celebrated with Samba Reggae music, a guard of honor, and Indian classical tunes—blending both cultures in style.
Beyond the ceremonies, his trip focused on boosting India-Brazil ties, with talks covering trade, defense, energy, space, agriculture, and healthcare.
Both leaders are looking to sign new agreements to push their partnership further.