Adityanath inspects Kanwar Yatra route, warns against food defilement
The Kanwar Yatra, one of Uttar Pradesh's biggest religious gatherings, kicks off July 11.
With millions set to walk the route carrying Ganga water to Shiva temples, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took an aerial survey from Ghaziabad to Bijnor and asked officials to make sure essentials like tents, food, water, and lighting are ready in key districts.
700 police officers on duty
Adityanath has made it clear—anyone trying to disrupt the yatra or tamper with food will face strict action.
To keep things safe and peaceful for everyone, about 700 police officers will be on duty, backed by drones and CCTV cameras.
The focus is on smooth crowd management and making sure pilgrims can complete their journey without worry.