Police gun down accomplices of Punjab businessman's murder
Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma was shot and killed outside his tailoring shop on Monday by three attackers.
The suspects escaped with help from two accomplices, ditching their bike and switching to a car.
During a police operation to recover the murder weapons on Tuesday, two of these accomplices—Jaspreet Singh and Ram Ratan—were killed after allegedly firing at officers.
Main accused identified as Shakti
Police have identified one main accused, Shakti, using CCTV footage that showed him riding the getaway bike. A case has been filed against him and two others under murder and arms charges.
Investigators are still searching for the remaining suspects and looking into possible motives like business rivalry or personal disputes.
One constable was injured during the encounter but is recovering.