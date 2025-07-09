Next Article
PM Modi departs Brazil for final leg in Namibia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished a two-day trip to Brazil. He joined the BRICS Summit in Rio and met with President Lula da Silva in Brasilia, where they talked about boosting trade, working together on clean energy, and stepping up security cooperation.
Modi's trip underscores India's growing role on global stage
Modi's trip led to new agreements between India and Brazil on defense, agriculture, and tech—big moves for both countries.
He was also awarded Brazil's highest civilian honor for strengthening ties.
With BRICS expanding and global partnerships more important than ever, this visit highlights India's push for stronger international connections that could open up fresh opportunities in trade, innovation, and sustainability.