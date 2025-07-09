'Had to come out alive': Himachal woman's miraculous survival
When flash floods and a cloudburst triggered a landslide in Mandi district on June 30, 20-year-old Tuneja Thakur found herself trapped under debris late at night near her home.
Using just her hands, she managed to carve out space to breathe and kept digging for over five hours until her parents finally reached and rescued her.
Reflecting on those tense hours, she shared, "I just knew one thing—I had to come out alive."
Leaders visit Tuneja to applaud her courage
Local leaders, including Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, visited Tuneja to applaud her courage.
Her determination is a powerful reminder of human grit during tough times—especially as Mandi faces more landslides and floods lately.
Stories like hers show what people can overcome when disaster strikes close to home.