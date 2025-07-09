'Had to come out alive': Himachal woman's miraculous survival India Jul 09, 2025

When flash floods and a cloudburst triggered a landslide in Mandi district on June 30, 20-year-old Tuneja Thakur found herself trapped under debris late at night near her home.

Using just her hands, she managed to carve out space to breathe and kept digging for over five hours until her parents finally reached and rescued her.

Reflecting on those tense hours, she shared, "I just knew one thing—I had to come out alive."