Next Article
Teachers in Uttar Pradesh protest school mergers
Teachers across Uttar Pradesh are protesting the state's move to merge primary schools with fewer than 50 students into nearby ones.
The government says it's about efficiency, but teachers worry this will mean longer journeys for kids and extra headaches for parents—especially in rural areas.
Policy seen as blow to rural education
Many see this as a big blow to rural education, making school less accessible for kids who already have limited options.
Despite strong pushback and court challenges (which were dismissed), the policy is moving ahead.
The protests highlight a bigger struggle: how to improve schools without leaving vulnerable students behind.