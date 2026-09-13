BRICS 18th Summit in New Delhi adopts New Delhi Declaration

The 18th BRICS Summit just wrapped up in New Delhi, with leaders agreeing on the New Delhi Declaration to guide the group into its next decade.

India's Sudhakar Dalela called it a set of "We have concrete outcomes with mechanisms to pursue them. India would like to have more engagement with BRICS nations going forward," for working together, and India made it clear they are all in for more practical, inclusive teamwork with BRICS countries.