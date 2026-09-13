BRICS 18th Summit in New Delhi adopts New Delhi Declaration
The 18th BRICS Summit just wrapped up in New Delhi, with leaders agreeing on the New Delhi Declaration to guide the group into its next decade.
India's Sudhakar Dalela called it a set of "We have concrete outcomes with mechanisms to pursue them. India would like to have more engagement with BRICS nations going forward," for working together, and India made it clear they are all in for more practical, inclusive teamwork with BRICS countries.
BRICS emphasizes terrorism, UNSC reform, currency
Top priorities included tackling cross-border terrorism, pushing for UNSC reform, and making nuclear safety a bigger deal.
The group also wants fairer global trade rules and is looking at ways to use their own currencies more (thanks to the BRICS Payment Task Force) so they are less dependent on major world currencies.