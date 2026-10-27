MP's ₹8.86 crore bridge almost ready but approach roads missing
What's the story
A bridge over the Dudhi River in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district has been rendered almost useless three years after its completion. The 308-meter-long structure, built at a cost of ₹8.86 crore, remains inaccessible due to the absence of approach roads on both sides. The project was intended to connect Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur districts and benefit around 40-50 villages by providing a direct route to healthcare services and reducing travel time for farmers.
Local impact
Villagers struggle with muddy paths, waterlogging
The lack of approach roads has left villagers grappling with muddy paths, waterlogging, and potholes during monsoon season.
The Bridge Construction Department said it has notified the state government about the issue, but the decision on which department will be responsible for constructing these essential roads remains awaited.
"They will have to wait for the government to decide which department will build the approach roads," Keshav Raidas, SDO of Bridge Construction Department, told India Today.
Bridge
Bridge with 90-degree turn made headlines
Last year, another bridge in MP had made headlines for its unusual 90-degree turn.
The overbridge became a subject of criticism, with residents and netizens questioning how vehicles would negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn.
The Madhya Pradesh government later suspended seven engineers, including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the 'faulty design' of the new Rail Over Bridge in the Aishbagh area.