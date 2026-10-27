MP's ₹8.86 crore bridge almost ready but approach roads missing

The lack of approach roads has left villagers grappling with muddy paths, waterlogging, and potholes during monsoon season.

The Bridge Construction Department said it has notified the state government about the issue, but the decision on which department will be responsible for constructing these essential roads remains awaited.

"They will have to wait for the government to decide which department will build the approach roads," Keshav Raidas, SDO of Bridge Construction Department, told India Today.