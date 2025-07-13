Next Article
Brutal assault on Swiggy delivery agent in Bengaluru
A video from Bengaluru shows a Swiggy delivery executive being assaulted at a red light near Modi Hospital Junction.
Things got heated when three men in a car reportedly told him to break the signal, but he insisted on following the rules.
An argument broke out, and it turned violent.
Delivery executive suspects assailants were drunk
The men got out and beat up the rider, leaving him injured by the roadside before driving off.
The delivery executive suspects they were drunk and has filed a police complaint.
Authorities say they're investigating the incident.