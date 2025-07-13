Next Article
Delhi pollution body urges citizens to report cracker ban violations
Delhi's Pollution Control Committee is asking everyone to pitch in and make sure the city's permanent firecracker ban actually works.
After a Supreme Court order, it's now illegal to make, store, sell, or burst firecrackers anywhere in Delhi—no more festival exceptions.
How to report
If you spot anyone breaking the rules, you can quickly report it using the Green Delhi app, the noise pollution portal (ngms.delhi.gov.in), or by calling 155271.
The DPCC says everyone's participation really matters—it's about cleaner air and a healthier city for all of us.