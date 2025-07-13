Next Article
Odisha couple publicly shamed for same-clan marriage
In Koraput, Odisha, a tribal couple was tied to a wooden plow and paraded through their village just for marrying within the same clan—a tradition some locals believe brings bad luck to crops.
The whole thing was filmed and quickly went viral online.
Another similar case in just 1 week
After the video spread, police launched an investigation. Narayanpatna IIC Pramod Nayak said a team is looking into it.
Shockingly, this is the second similar case in just one week—another couple faced public shaming in Rayagada on July 9.
Even after all this, elders performed a "purification ritual" so the couple could stay with family, showing how strong these old beliefs still are despite today's laws.