Odisha school teacher arrested for sexual assault India Jul 13, 2025

A 47-year-old government school teacher from Raigada village, Odisha, was arrested after a 39-year-old widow accused him of sexually assaulting her at a local lodge in Paradip port town.

The incident came to light when the woman filed a police complaint on July 13, leading to his immediate arrest by Jamboo Marine Police.