Odisha school teacher arrested for sexual assault
A 47-year-old government school teacher from Raigada village, Odisha, was arrested after a 39-year-old widow accused him of sexually assaulting her at a local lodge in Paradip port town.
The incident came to light when the woman filed a police complaint on July 13, leading to his immediate arrest by Jamboo Marine Police.
Accused in judicial custody
Both the accused and the woman underwent medical tests at Kendrapara's district hospital.
Based on the findings, police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.
The teacher's bail request was denied by the court, so he's now in judicial custody while the investigation continues.