Ink attack on Maratha leader stirs controversy

Blame state leaders for security lapses says Gaikwad

This incident has sparked a political storm in Maharashtra, highlighting deep divides within the Maratha community.

Gaikwad called it an "assassination attempt" and blamed state leaders for security lapses.

Opposition leaders are demanding a proper investigation and questioning how such violence could happen at a public event.

The episode has put fresh focus on freedom of speech, safety at public gatherings, and rising political tensions in the state.