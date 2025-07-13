Ink attack on Maratha leader stirs controversy
Maratha activist and Sambhaji Brigade president Pravin Gaikwad was attacked with black ink and assaulted by Shivdharma Foundation supporters during a public event in Solapur on Sunday.
The attackers, led by Deepak Kate, demanded the Brigade change its name.
Gaikwad's car was also vandalized in the chaos.
Blame state leaders for security lapses says Gaikwad
This incident has sparked a political storm in Maharashtra, highlighting deep divides within the Maratha community.
Gaikwad called it an "assassination attempt" and blamed state leaders for security lapses.
Opposition leaders are demanding a proper investigation and questioning how such violence could happen at a public event.
The episode has put fresh focus on freedom of speech, safety at public gatherings, and rising political tensions in the state.