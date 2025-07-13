NCW demands swift investigation into Odisha student's self-immolation attempt

Student filed formal complaint days before incident

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Raghavkar called the incident "deeply concerning" and is pushing for strict action against those involved, along with support for the student.

The state government has suspended the college principal and set up a committee to investigate an assistant professor named in the complaint.

Police say one teacher has already been arrested based on early evidence.

The student had filed a formal complaint just days before the incident, highlighting how urgent these issues are.