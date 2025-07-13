NCW demands swift investigation into Odisha student's self-immolation attempt
A college student in Balasore, Odisha, attempted self-immolation outside her campus, reportedly after facing harassment.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in, asking police for a quick report and action within three days.
The student is currently in critical care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with severe burns.
Student filed formal complaint days before incident
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Raghavkar called the incident "deeply concerning" and is pushing for strict action against those involved, along with support for the student.
The state government has suspended the college principal and set up a committee to investigate an assistant professor named in the complaint.
Police say one teacher has already been arrested based on early evidence.
The student had filed a formal complaint just days before the incident, highlighting how urgent these issues are.