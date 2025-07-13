Next Article
Gujarat government approves new bridge construction
After the heartbreaking Gambhira bridge collapse—which claimed 20 lives and left one person missing—the Gujarat government has greenlit ₹212 crore for a brand-new, two-lane high-level bridge over the Mahisagar River.
The old bridge was a major route connecting central Gujarat with Saurashtra.
New bridge to rise near Mujpur village
The new bridge will rise near Mujpur village, right beside the collapsed one, with an 18-month deadline to get it done.
There's also a plan to widen nearby roads for smoother travel.
Meanwhile, search teams are still looking for Vikram Padhiyar, who hasn't been found since the tragedy—reminding everyone how much safe infrastructure matters.