Bihar witnesses 2 separate fatal shootings
On Sunday, Bihar saw two shocking murders just hours apart.
In Patna's Sultanganj area, lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot near a tea stall around 2pm.
Earlier that morning in Saran's Bisahi area, teacher Santosh Rai and his driver Kamlesh Rai were attacked by two men on a motorcycle while driving—Santosh didn't survive, while Kamlesh is still being treated.
Investigations are ongoing as families wait for answers
Both attacks have been registered as homicides with motives still unknown.
Police teams—including senior officers—visited the crime scenes, collected forensic evidence, and are reviewing CCTV footage.
FIRs are filed in both cases, and a manhunt is underway to catch those responsible.
Investigations are ongoing as families and communities wait for answers.