Bihar witnesses 2 separate fatal shootings India Jul 13, 2025

On Sunday, Bihar saw two shocking murders just hours apart.

In Patna's Sultanganj area, lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot near a tea stall around 2pm.

Earlier that morning in Saran's Bisahi area, teacher Santosh Rai and his driver Kamlesh Rai were attacked by two men on a motorcycle while driving—Santosh didn't survive, while Kamlesh is still being treated.