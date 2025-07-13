Union Minister assists road accident victim
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paused his official convoy on July 13 when he saw a young man hurt and unattended after a road accident near Chetak Bridge, Bhopal.
Instead of just passing by, he stepped in to make sure the youth got help right away.
Chouhan arranged for one of his own vehicles to rush the injured youth to the hospital, even sending an official along for support.
He also called ahead so doctors would be ready as soon as they arrived—making sure no time was wasted.
This isn't the first time Chouhan has helped accident victims during his travels.
His quick response highlights a pattern of stepping up in emergencies and shows that public service can mean looking out for people in real-life situations, not just from behind a desk.