BSF seizes 287kg heroin, 174 firearms along Punjab-Pakistan border

BSF's anti-drone drive

To tackle rising cross-border smuggling, the BSF and Punjab Police have joined forces, using night vision, motion sensors, and anti-drone tech to catch criminals using drones to drop drugs and weapons.

In 2025 alone, the BSF has intercepted 200 Pakistani drones and recovered large stashes of arms and ammo in joint operations.

These efforts show how tech and teamwork are making it harder for smugglers to operate along the 553km border.