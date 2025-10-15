BSF seizes 287kg heroin, 174 firearms along Punjab-Pakistan border
The Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its game along the Punjab stretch of the India-Pakistan border this year, seizing 287kg of heroin, 13kg of meth, 174 firearms, and over 10kg of explosives between January and October 15, 2025.
Their crackdown also led to the arrest of 219 smugglers—most of them Indian nationals—and the neutralization of three Pakistani intruders.
BSF's anti-drone drive
To tackle rising cross-border smuggling, the BSF and Punjab Police have joined forces, using night vision, motion sensors, and anti-drone tech to catch criminals using drones to drop drugs and weapons.
In 2025 alone, the BSF has intercepted 200 Pakistani drones and recovered large stashes of arms and ammo in joint operations.
These efforts show how tech and teamwork are making it harder for smugglers to operate along the 553km border.