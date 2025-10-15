Merger agreement site torn down; Manipur to build replica

Rajbari's demolition has triggered protests

Many in Manipur see the Rajbari as a key symbol of their history and identity. Its demolition has triggered protests from students, political leaders, and residents.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh called the move "painful," while Leishemba Sanajaoba—Maharaja Bodhchandra's grandson—called it "illegal."

The incident has renewed public debate about preserving heritage and remembering the past in Northeast India.