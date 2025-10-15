Next Article
Merger agreement site torn down; Manipur to build replica
The Redlands Building in Shillong—where Manipur's 1949 Merger Agreement was signed—was torn down last week by Manipur authorities, who cited safety concerns.
The Manipur government, which took over the site in 2021, now plans to build a replica using original materials.
Rajbari's demolition has triggered protests
Many in Manipur see the Rajbari as a key symbol of their history and identity. Its demolition has triggered protests from students, political leaders, and residents.
Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh called the move "painful," while Leishemba Sanajaoba—Maharaja Bodhchandra's grandson—called it "illegal."
The incident has renewed public debate about preserving heritage and remembering the past in Northeast India.