Centre to aid Punjab families with ₹1.2 lakh each
Punjab just got a big boost from the central government: compensation has been approved to help repair over 36,000 homes damaged by recent floods.
Each affected family will receive ₹1.2 lakh for repairs and another ₹40,000 to build toilets.
The announcement came in Ludhiana, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handing over the official letter to state officials.
Farmers to get extra funds for seeds
This aid isn't just about fixing houses—it's also about helping farmers bounce back.
The Centre is providing extra funds for wheat and mustard seeds, plus advance payments under PM Kisan Nidhi.
Earlier this year, PM Modi had announced a larger ₹1,600-crore relief package for Punjab's recovery.
Quick support like this highlights how important coordination between state and central governments is during disasters—especially in a state that's so crucial for India's food supply.