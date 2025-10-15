Centre to aid Punjab families with ₹1.2 lakh each

Farmers to get extra funds for seeds

This aid isn't just about fixing houses—it's also about helping farmers bounce back.

The Centre is providing extra funds for wheat and mustard seeds, plus advance payments under PM Kisan Nidhi.

Earlier this year, PM Modi had announced a larger ₹1,600-crore relief package for Punjab's recovery.

Quick support like this highlights how important coordination between state and central governments is during disasters—especially in a state that's so crucial for India's food supply.