Next Article
Ex-BJP MP's son booked for rape, criminal intimidation
India
Brijeshwar Kashyap, son of former BJP MP Virender Kashyap, has been accused of rape and criminal intimidation after a woman alleged he promised marriage but was already married.
She says she entered the relationship believing his promise, only to later discover the truth.
Case registered, investigation underway
Police have registered a case under laws covering rape on false promise of marriage and criminal intimidation.
The investigation is looking into their messages and other evidence.
Since Brijeshwar comes from a prominent political family, the case has sparked major attention across Himachal Pradesh.