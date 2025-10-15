Punjab: 5 people killed in 2 separate road accidents India Oct 15, 2025

Tuesday was a tough day for Punjab, with five people losing their lives in two separate road accidents.

In Fazilka's Balluana village, a speeding car hit three Class 11 students on a motorcycle as they were heading home from school—Karan and Rakesh were declared dead at the hospital, while Prem is still fighting for his life in hospital.

The car driver took off right after the crash.