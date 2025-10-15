Next Article
Punjab: 5 people killed in 2 separate road accidents
Tuesday was a tough day for Punjab, with five people losing their lives in two separate road accidents.
In Fazilka's Balluana village, a speeding car hit three Class 11 students on a motorcycle as they were heading home from school—Karan and Rakesh were declared dead at the hospital, while Prem is still fighting for his life in hospital.
The car driver took off right after the crash.
Driver who tried to cross railway gate is under arrest
On the Bathinda bypass in Barnala, a collision between two cars killed Rohit Kumar, Tejinder Sharma, and Jatin Kumar, with two others injured.
Meanwhile in Dhuri, a school van driver tried to cross a closing railway gate but got stuck; thankfully, all students got out safely.
The driver's now under arrest and facing serious charges.