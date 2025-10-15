Chandigarh green cracker stalls to open from October 19

Out of more than 4,300 online applications, just 96 vendors were picked by lottery to sell green crackers at special markets from October 19-21 across 12 city locations. All sellers have to follow strict safety rules and can only offer NEERI-certified crackers.

How to set up a stall?

The Municipal Corporation has set up help desks in Sector 17 and Manimajra for stall permits, available first-come, first-served until October 17, 2025.

No stalls are allowed on major roads, and unauthorized setups risk fines or removal.

You can apply through the "IamChandigarh" app—just bring your ID when setting up.

The city is promising tight checks on cracker sales and bursting this year.