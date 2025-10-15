Next Article
Fuel prices in India: Here are today's rates
India
Fuel prices just got their daily update across India this Wednesday morning.
Petrol and diesel rates change every day at 6am based on global oil prices and currency shifts.
Fun fact: the last big price change happened way back in May 2022 after a round of tax cuts.
Where to buy the cheapest, most expensive petrol
Prices aren't the same everywhere—state taxes make a big difference.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai's a bit pricier with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15.
Hyderabad tops the charts, where petrol hits ₹107.46 and diesel ₹95.70.
Kolkata and Chennai are also above ₹100 for petrol, while Ahmedabad and Bengaluru are a bit lower but still not exactly cheap.