Fuel prices in India: Here are today's rates

Where to buy the cheapest, most expensive petrol

Prices aren't the same everywhere—state taxes make a big difference.

In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.

Mumbai's a bit pricier with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15.

Hyderabad tops the charts, where petrol hits ₹107.46 and diesel ₹95.70.

Kolkata and Chennai are also above ₹100 for petrol, while Ahmedabad and Bengaluru are a bit lower but still not exactly cheap.