Delhi's air quality hits 201, GRAP Stage I activated
Delhi's air quality took a hit this Wednesday, with the AQI hitting 201 and some spots like Anand Vihar and Noida seeing much higher numbers—well into the 'very poor' range.
The city is now under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1), which means pollution control steps are officially in place.
AQI expected to worsen by October 17
Breathing in this air isn't great—especially if you have asthma, allergies, or other health issues.
Experts are advising people to wear masks and avoid outdoor workouts for now.
With visible smog and AQI expected to get even worse by October 17, it's a good time to take care and keep an eye on air quality updates.