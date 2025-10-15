Hyderabad: 6 boys sexually assaulted by supervisor at juvenile home
A supervisor at the Government Juvenile Boys Home in Saidabad, Hyderabad, was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting at least two boys (possibly four) before October 2025.
The abuse came to light when a 10-year-old Dalit boy told his mother he didn't want to return after the Dasara holidays and revealed what had happened to him.
Supervisor fired, 3 staff members suspended
After the boy's mother filed a complaint, police arrested the supervisor on a Tuesday in October 2025. During questioning, the supervisor reportedly admitted to the offense.
He's facing charges under the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Authorities have fired the supervisor, suspended three staff members for negligence, and transferred the home's in-charge while they investigate further.
The Telangana child rights commission is expected to issue a directive on strict compliance with juvenile care guidelines to better protect kids at the facility, which houses around 70 children from marginalized backgrounds.