Hyderabad: 6 boys sexually assaulted by supervisor at juvenile home

Supervisor fired, 3 staff members suspended

After the boy's mother filed a complaint, police arrested the supervisor on a Tuesday in October 2025. During questioning, the supervisor reportedly admitted to the offense.

He's facing charges under the POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Authorities have fired the supervisor, suspended three staff members for negligence, and transferred the home's in-charge while they investigate further.

The Telangana child rights commission is expected to issue a directive on strict compliance with juvenile care guidelines to better protect kids at the facility, which houses around 70 children from marginalized backgrounds.