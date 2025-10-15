How Indian Navy's presence in Arabian Sea helped win 'Sindoor'
After a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam this April that claimed 26 lives, the Indian Navy moved into the Arabian Sea and was ready for action while India launched Operation Sindoor.
Working alongside precision airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, India's actions pushed Pakistan to ask for a ceasefire after just four days of clashes.
Destruction of Pakistani air bases, aircraft
Operation Sindoor hit hard—11 Pakistani air bases were destroyed, along with three hangars and four radars.
Pakistan lost several aircraft, including a C-130, an AEW plane, and four to five fighter jets.
India also set a new record for the longest ground-to-air kill at over 300km.
Thanks to a strong integrated air defense system, India was able to block retaliatory rocket and drone strikes, showing a firm response to the attack and a commitment to security.