Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 goes global with international Ramlila performances
Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 is going global this year, with about 90 artists from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka joining in to perform the Ramayana.
The festival runs from October 17-20, with the biggest celebrations on October 19.
It's all about keeping Ramlila traditions alive while celebrating cultural unity.
Cultural unity at the forefront
Expect a colorful lineup: Russian artists will stage Ram and Sita's Swayamvara, Thai performers will act out the epic Ram-Ravan battle through classical dance-drama, Indonesians are set to show the burning of Lanka and Ram's return, Nepali artists highlight Laxman's bravery, and Sri Lankan performers pay tribute to Ravana.
Organizers aim to celebrate global cultural harmony rooted in Indian values, using the performances as a way for different cultures to connect.