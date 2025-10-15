Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 goes global with international Ramlila performances

Cultural unity at the forefront

Expect a colorful lineup: Russian artists will stage Ram and Sita's Swayamvara, Thai performers will act out the epic Ram-Ravan battle through classical dance-drama, Indonesians are set to show the burning of Lanka and Ram's return, Nepali artists highlight Laxman's bravery, and Sri Lankan performers pay tribute to Ravana.

Organizers aim to celebrate global cultural harmony rooted in Indian values, using the performances as a way for different cultures to connect.