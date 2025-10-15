Stray dog bites 5 people in Navi Mumbai colony India Oct 15, 2025

On Friday, a stray dog attacked five people—including four kids and one adult—in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, all within just 20 minutes.

Three-year-old Mustafa Ali suffered serious facial injuries and needed emergency surgery but is now stable.

Seven-year-old Isa Gulbar also had to be hospitalized for deep wounds.

Two other children were treated for bite injuries and later discharged, while one adult resident escaped with minor injuries.