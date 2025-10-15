Stray dog bites 5 people in Navi Mumbai colony
On Friday, a stray dog attacked five people—including four kids and one adult—in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, all within just 20 minutes.
Three-year-old Mustafa Ali suffered serious facial injuries and needed emergency surgery but is now stable.
Seven-year-old Isa Gulbar also had to be hospitalized for deep wounds.
Two other children were treated for bite injuries and later discharged, while one adult resident escaped with minor injuries.
Residents worried about growing number of strays
People living in Taloja say they've been worried about the growing number of stray dogs for a while, with nearly 6,000 dog bite cases reported in Panvel so far in 2025.
After the latest attacks, the municipal team caught the dog responsible, but residents are planning protests, calling for stronger action to keep their neighborhood safe.