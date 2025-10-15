Next Article
Northeast monsoon to begin in Tamil Nadu tomorrow
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The Northeast monsoon is set to kick off by October 16, 2025—almost four days ahead of its usual schedule.
Thanks to a simultaneous withdrawal from the southwest monsoon and a shift in winds, the rainy season is rolling in sooner than expected for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Weather system over Bay of Bengal might bring more showers
The Regional Meteorological Centre says about 75% of weather stations across Tamil Nadu could see fairly widespread rainfall.
Areas like south Tamil Nadu, the delta region, and the Western Ghats are likely to get drenched until October 20. Plus, a weather system over the Bay of Bengal might bring even more showers.
Chennai can expect light to moderate rain too.