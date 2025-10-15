Knee-deep water logs on NH-48 service lane near Vellore
Heavy rains overnight from October 13 to 14 left the service lane of NH-48 near Vellore under knee-deep water.
This stretch, managed by NHAI, got flooded because clogged drains couldn't handle the downpour, causing significant disruption for vehicles, including ambulances and school vans, just as monsoon season approaches.
Road connects important towns
This road connects several important towns like Ranipet, Ambur, and Arcot to Katpadi—so the flooding has thrown daily commutes and essential travel out of gear.
Poor drainage maintenance is a big part of the problem, making quick fixes tough and leaving locals stuck.
NHAI, Vellore Corporation jumped in with pumps to clear water
NHAI and Vellore Corporation jumped in with pumps to clear water on October 15. They're also planning a new drain system for better runoff.
But fixing things long-term is tricky since underground pipes and cables make upgrades complicated—it'll take teamwork from multiple agencies to prevent repeat floods.