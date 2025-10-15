Knee-deep water logs on NH-48 service lane near Vellore

This road connects several important towns like Ranipet, Ambur, and Arcot to Katpadi—so the flooding has thrown daily commutes and essential travel out of gear. Poor drainage maintenance is a big part of the problem, making quick fixes tough and leaving locals stuck.

NHAI and Vellore Corporation jumped in with pumps to clear water on October 15. They're also planning a new drain system for better runoff.

But fixing things long-term is tricky since underground pipes and cables make upgrades complicated—it'll take teamwork from multiple agencies to prevent repeat floods.