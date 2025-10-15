Next Article
Deepavali: Chennai's 108 ambulance network to deploy 500 ambulances
With Deepavali celebrations coming up from October 19-21, the 108 ambulance network is deploying about 500 ambulances in the Chennai region to handle a likely spike in emergencies.
The network expects about a 30% jump in calls—over 6,500 incidents—so the Emergency Response Centre will be running at full strength, working closely with medical, police, and fire teams.
Ambulances now stationed across Chennai, nearby districts
Ambulances are now stationed across Chennai and districts like Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, each staffed by trained paramedics and ready with emergency gear.
Bike ambulances are on standby for crowded spots, and you can reach help anytime by dialing 108.
Meanwhile, Chennai Police are also stepping up security in busy areas to keep everyone safe during the festivities.