India plans to invest ₹80 lakh crore in shipbuilding
India has set its sights on joining the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, backed by a massive ₹80 lakh crore investment plan.
The push includes building modern shipyard clusters, upgrading ports, and focusing on sustainability and digital tech.
What does this mean for you?
This move could create nearly 30 lakh new jobs and spark major investments—great news for young professionals and entrepreneurs.
By teaming up with countries like South Korea and Japan and supporting local shipyards, India is aiming for more self-reliance and a bigger role in the global maritime scene.
Plus, the shift toward green and high-tech ships means more future-ready careers and a cleaner industry.