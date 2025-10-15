Himachal minister says human actions worsen disasters
Himachal Pradesh's Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh recently called out human actions—like building too close to rivers and ignoring the environment—for making disasters worse in the state.
At a Disaster Risk Reduction event on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), he stressed that "Disasters are more human-caused than natural."
Floods, landslides, earthquakes
Every year, Himachal faces landslides, floods, and earthquakes during monsoon season, leading to major damage.
To tackle this, the state has set up emergency response centers in over 3,600 panchayats and is rolling out disaster safety kits to villages under the "Samarth 2025" campaign.
Government's ₹892 crore disaster risk reduction program
The government has developed an ₹892 crore disaster risk reduction program with French support and will kick off a ₹2,650 crore Ready HP project with the World Bank.
These projects aim to rebuild infrastructure, improve early warnings, and help communities bounce back stronger—all while urging everyone to embrace more sustainable ways of living.