Himachal minister says human actions worsen disasters India Oct 15, 2025

Himachal Pradesh's Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh recently called out human actions—like building too close to rivers and ignoring the environment—for making disasters worse in the state.

At a Disaster Risk Reduction event on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), he stressed that "Disasters are more human-caused than natural."